Cafarella elected chair of NCCC board

SANBORN — Jason Cafarella was elected chair of Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees on June 15. Joining him on the officers' slate are: Gina Virtuoso, vice chair; Kevin Clark, financial secretary; and Bonnie Sloma, secretary.
Cafarella succeeded Virtuoso as the board chair. Virtuoso, who was appointed to the board in 2009 by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, served one term as chair and earned statewide recognition in 2019 with her receipt of the Marvin A. Rapp Award for Distinguished Trustee Service given by the New York Community College Trustees.
Cafarella will assume leadership of the board as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and more in-person classes and activities resume on campus. The board will continue to make recruitment initiatives a priority and focus on several capital improvements on campus, including the renovation of a cafeteria, upgrades to athletic facilities and the creation of new welding facilities and an E-gaming center on campus.
Cafarella, who was appointed to the board in 2015 by the Niagara County Legislature, previously served as financial secretary. A lifelong resident of Niagara Falls, he is a 1998 graduate of NCCC who went on to complete his education at SUNY at Buffalo Law School, receiving his Juris Doctor in 2005.
Cafarella currently specializes in family and real estate law, and serves as primary counsel for the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, deputy corporation counsel for the City of Lockport and a prosecutor for the Town of Niagara. In addition, he is a full-time fire captain and has been employed by Niagara Falls Fire Department since 2004.
