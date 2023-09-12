Enrollment is now open for Ibero Business Center’s business startup program, planned for 5:45 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 19 through Nov. 9.
Classes will be held at the Naz716 Business & Cultural Center, located at 6951 Williams Road. Anyone interested in starting their own business is invited to participate.
Topics will include how to legally set up a business, marketing, insurance, understanding your financials, finding customers, and other aspects of running a business. Guest instructors will share their expertise as you are guided to complete your business plan.
Graduation certificates will be provided upon completion. The program will also include a Pitch Competition, where entrepreneurs can compete for seed money to grow their business.
Registration is required and seating is limited. To reserve, please visit IberoBusinessCenter.org or call Ann Enger at 716-418-4782.
The Ibero Business Center is an affiliation of Ibero American Action League and is supported in part by Empire State Development to help businesses succeed.
