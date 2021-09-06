Niagara SBDC offers free workshops this fall
The Niagara Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will present free entrepreneurial workshops this fall with the goal of enhancing business skills, as well as strengthening new or existing businesses. Information provided in the sessions is geared towards assisting with starting, operating, or enhancing a small business, with a focus on job creation and retention in the local economy.
The following sessions will be offered. All classes are 6 to 9 p.m.:
• Sept. 23 — Entrepreneurship
• Sept. 30 — Business Plans & Business Model Canvas
• Oct. 7 — Budget and Recordkeeping
• Oct. 14 — Social Media for Small Business
• Oct. 21 — Marketing for Small Business
• Oct. 28 — Understanding Your Financial Picture
• Nov. 4 — Business Owner’s Insurance
• Nov. 11 — Taxes and The Small Business
• Nov. 18 — Leadership: Employee & Self-Motivation
• Dec. 2 — Legal Help for Your Business
All of the workshops will be held at Niagara County Community College, Room E-142, Sanborn. A webinar option is available. To register or to get additional details, call 210-2515 or email sbdc@niagaracc.suny.edu. Visit the NCCC Small Business Development center website at www.niagarasbdc.org for more information.
TReC, NU hosting marketing, advertising and sales panel
Business can be challenging, and knowing the difference between marketing, advertising, and sales can increase your organization’s profitability. A panel of experts will share tips and techniques to grow new or established business during a discussion at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at TReC, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The presentation, hosted by TReC, Niagara University, and the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, is free and open to the public. Health and safety protocols will be in place for this in-person event.
Moderated by Dale Martin, an entrepreneur, educator, business consultant, and radio and TV host, the panel features Allanna Kelly-Beaton, entrepreneur and co-owner of Kelton Enterprises, LLC.; Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival; Matt Lasher, marketing director for West Herr Automotive Group; and David Carroll, regional corporate director of sales for the Merani Hotel Group.
To register, visit trec-marketing-advertising-sales.eventbrite.com.
SBA announces Small Business Week summit
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit event schedule is set. This annual event, happening September 13-14 honors the nation’s 31 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity.
The free, three-day conference will take place in a virtual atrium, which will showcase a series of educational panels on best practices for small businesses to pivot and recover in a changing economy.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating Resilience and Renewal,” spotlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. NSBW events this year will provide a forum where business owners will be able to get expert advice, learn new business strategies, connect with industry experts, and meet other business owners as they look to pivot and recover.
To register for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit and to participate in summit workshops, please visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW. All events will be live-streamed and will use the event hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek.
Details and information will be posted on https://www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.
