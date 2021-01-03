Business briefs for Jan. 4

Youngstown clerk earns certification
The New York State Association of City and Village Clerks has announced that Wendy Brown, village clerk-treasurer in the Village of Youngstown has earned her certification as Registered Municipal Clerk.
The RMC program is administered by the New York State Association of City and Village Clerks in conjunction with the New York State Town Clerks Association. The RMC was established in 1997 to recognize the educational and professional accomplishments in the profession of municipal clerk. The program serves to promote the continued education of municipal clerks to enable clerks to better serve their boards and community. The program's standards have been developed to strike a balance that allows all clerks to attain certification while meeting standards that support the integrity and credibility of a statewide professional accreditation program. The overall goal of the RMC program is to aid municipal clerks in improving job performance, while recognizing the professionalism of the municipal clerk’s office.
Hunt Insurance announces appointments
HUNT Insurance Agency, a core business of HUNT Real Estate Corporation, has announced the appointment of multiple leadership positions within the organization.
• James Farah has been named the president and CEO of HUNT Insurance Agency. In this role, he is responsible for the overall production, profitability and market penetration of HUNT Insurance Agency throughout the entire geographic footprint of HUNT Real Estate Corporation. With HUNT since 2017, Farah previously held the director of sales and COO positions for HUNT Insurance before being appointed to his new role.
• David Weber has been appointed executive vice president of HUNT Insurance Agency after serving as director of sales for one year. He manages the team of producers, the relationships with all insurance carriers and assists in implementing the long-term strategy for the agency. Weber is in his 30th year in the insurance business.
• Amber Smith has been appointed vice president of operations for HUNT Insurance Agency. She has been with the company since 2019 and is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the agency, coordinating and maintaining agency marketing strategies, along with managing a team of account managers. Amber has over 19 years of experience in insurance agency operations.
“HUNT Insurance is a key component of our organization and central to our vision of always being there for our customers through the seamless integration of all real estate and homeownership services,” said Peter Hunt, chairman and CEO of HUNT Real Estate Corporation. “Jimmy, David and Amber function effectively as our executive group, bringing experience and sophistication to each customer experience. As we have experienced rapid growth since they have joined us, it is fitting that their positions are expanded and appropriate titles conferred.”
Court reporter earns national certification
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, has announced that Marisa Nold has earned the nationally recognized Registered Professional Reporter (RPR) certification, having demonstrated her ability to produce a high-quality verbatim record. RPR certification distinguishes stenographic court reporters as being among the top contributors to the profession in terms of reporting skills, transcript production, reporting and operating practices, and professionalism.
Nold, from Buffalo, is a member of NCRA and works as an official court reporter for the New York State Unified Court System. She also holds the professional certification of New York Association Certified Reporter.
Earning RPR credentials is quite an accomplishment given the amount of preparation and knowledge that successful candidates must possess to pass. Those who hold RPR credentials are not only among the top stenographic court reporters in the profession, but they also embark on a path of lifetime learning with continuing education requirements.
To be recognized as an RPR, candidates must pass a written knowledge test on industry best practices and a skills test that combines a challenging threshold of both speed and accuracy. RPR-certified court reporters are in high demand among the nation’s premier law firms, courthouses and other scenarios in which a reliable, accurate transcript of proceedings is required.
“The Registered Professional Reporter (RPR) is a demonstration of the professional skills and competence that is required to perform the duties of a court reporter in and out of the legal field. Obtaining this certification is a major personal achievement, and I am grateful to the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) for continuing to promote the court reporting profession and the gold standard that we set ourselves to,” Nold said.
