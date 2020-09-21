Buffalo State College has once again received national recognition for providing students a quality education at affordable rates.
For the fifth consecutive year, Washington Monthly magazine included the college in its Best Bang for the Buck: Northeast list, a compilation of colleges and universities that offer the most valuable and economically friendly degree programs.
Buffalo State placed among the list’s top 100, ranking 57th out of 397 four-year colleges and universities, making it the highest-ranked college in Western New York on the list.
The publication also recognized Buffalo State in its 2020 Master’s University Rankings, placing the college in the 79th spot out of 614 institutions.
“I am pleased to see that Buffalo State once again ranked among the top 100 colleges and universities in the Northeast for best value as well as for social mobility, research, and service among institutions with master’s programs,” Buffalo President Katherine Conway-Turner said. “Helping all students, regardless of background or socioeconomic status, achieve social mobility and connect with the community reflects our mission. Our excellent and dedicated faculty members do more than teach—they inspire our students to find their place in the world and achieve professional success.”
The Washington Monthly rankings follow a 2019 ranking from CollegeNET in which Buffalo State placed among the top 50 institutions nationally on the organization’s Social Mobility Index (SMI) (PDF, 7.8 MB). Buffalo State ranked 32nd out of more than 1,400 benchmarked schools in the 2019 SMI, climbing 50 spots from its 2018 ranking of 82.
Buffalo State welcomed students back to campus on Aug. 31. The campus implemented precautions for campus residency and classroom integration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring facial coverings at all times, providing free PPE kits for students, and enforcing policies for entering and exiting campus buildings.
