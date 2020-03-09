Current teachers, professionals seeking a career change and students pursuing careers in education are invited to attend the first-ever Buffalo and WNY Job Fair for Diversity on March 14 at Nichols School. Teachers, administrators, and those who are interested in a career in independent schools are encouraged to attend.
The Buffalo and WNY Job Fair for Diversity seeks to attract a broad range of candidates who want to help make area schools more reflective of the larger community. Recruiters in attendance are also interested in candidates who wish to support equity efforts, especially those from historically underrepresented or underserved backgrounds.
The event is being co-sponsored by the Education Collaborative of WNY (EdCo, edcowny.org), a consortium of WNY private secondary schools, and Eastern Education Resource Collaborative (East Ed, easted.org), an advocate for diversity and equity practices in educational institutions across the nation, with support from The John R. Oishei Foundation.
Representatives from dozens of WNY private schools will be on hand to network with candidates and hold interviews for anticipated openings. In addition, there will be a panel discussion featuring area educators along with representatives from East Ed, and a buffet lunch for registered candidates.
Eric Yarwood, executive director of EdCo said, “EdCo member schools are actively working to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion practices within our schools through a partnership with East Ed and a grant funded by The John R. Oishei Foundation. The goal of the job fair is to share the incredible opportunities available in our area schools as well as their commitment to fostering greater diversity and equity.”
The Buffalo and WNY Job Fair for Diversity will be held at Nichols School, 1250 Amherst St. in Buffalo and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by on-site interviews. Attendance is free for prospective job seekers, but pre-registration is required. The resumes of those who preregister will be distributed to participating school recruiters prior to the event. For more information, or to register, visit https://www.edcowny.org/job-fair-for-diversity.
The Education Collaborative of Western New York (EdCo) is a unique consortium of 14 private high schools in Erie County which provides its unique member schools with opportunities for collaboration, a forum for sharing ideas, and a structure for advocating the values of private education.
