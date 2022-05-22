Natale Development has started construction on phase 2 of its 84-unit Brookfield Meadows housing development in the town of Wheatfield.
The second phase is approximately a $1 million investment while phase 1 was approximately a $2.2 million investment. When all phases are completed, Natale will have invested approximately $7 million.
Located off Ward Road, the Brookfield Meadows development will include 84 two-story and ranch house styles homes ranging from .36 acres - 1.47 acres. In phase 1, Natale developed 30 homes all of which were sold. In phase 2, twelve homes will be constructed and range in price in the low $400,000s.
"Our first venture into Niagara County has resulted in a strong demand based on the success of the first phase and we anticipate continued demand during phase two," said Natale Development President Bobby Corrao.
Natale Development is offering homeowners multiple aspects of green energy, including amenities such as solar power, heat pumps, green hydrogen, and more. Homeowners can seek tax credits for up to ten years through the Green Building Exemption adopted by Niagara County in 2014.
According to Niagara County Local Law 1 of 2014, the exemptions establish Real Property Tax Exemption for the construction of "green buildings." This local option exemption applies to improvements that meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ("LEED") certification standards.
"Brookfield Meadows demonstrates the efficacy of renewable energy in homebuilding, and we want to incorporate green energy into all of our development sites when feasible," said Natale Development CEO Angelo Natale. "We want to be a part of the solution to helping the state reach its net zero emissions goals in the coming years."
The first phase of 30 homes have sold out. The next phase will include 12 homes which are scheduled for the start of construction in May 2022. Future phases will be started later this year and in early 2023.
