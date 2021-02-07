The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, the bi-national entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston bridges between Canada and the U.S., has announced two new promotions within its leadership.
Stephanie Dafoe has been appointed as the commission’s chief operating officer. In this role, Dafoe will continue to oversee human resources, security, and government relations, as well as supervise facilities and operations.
In addition, Sean Hudson has been appointed to the position of manager of facilities and operations, replacing the outgoing Mark Decker, who retired in December. The promotions became effective as of Jan. 1.
Dafoe has been with Niagara Falls Bridge Commission for almost 20 years, with active standing on the executive leadership team since 2014. Her previous title was manager of human resources, agency relations & security where she handled various operational responsibilities across several departments.
Dafoe is also the chair of the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition Border Crossing Committee and serves on the Niagara Falls, Ont., Chamber of Commerce community board. Dafoe, a certified human resources leader, holds a bachelor’s degree from Brock University and is a graduate of Niagara College, with both a diploma and post graduate certificate.
Hudson has been with Niagara Falls Bridge Commission for over 30 years with proven experience in planning and leading all aspects of the Facilities and Operations Department. During his tenure, Hudson held a variety of roles within the Facilities and Operations Department including the operations superintendent position, working closely with the outgoing Decker.
“As we move into the new year, it is my pleasure to recognize Stephanie Dafoe as Niagara Falls Bridge Commission’s Chief Operating Officer. Having been with the Commission for over 20 years, Stephanie’s breadth of experience and proven business and operational acumen will continue to add great value to our organization, as she oversees several key facets of our enterprise.” said Kenneth Bieger, NFBC chief Eexecutive officer.
“I’m also excited to acknowledge Sean Hudson on his new appointment,” continued Bieger. “Sean has a proven track-record of operational performance and excellence, and he is well-suited to assume the important role of Manager of Facilities and Operations. These promotions are a true testament to the hard work and dedication of these two key individuals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.