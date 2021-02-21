Preservation Buffalo Niagara has received a 2020 Technical Assistance Grant from the Preservation League of New York State. The group and their program partners at the New York State Council on the Arts, Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, and Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area selected 26 projects representing 18 counties across the state chosen by an independent panel of preservation professionals.
The grant will be used to support Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s work on the Eliza Quirk Boarding House, 72 Sycamore St., Buffalo, performed by Highland Masonry Restoration, lab testing completed by Atkinson-Noland & Associates, and overseen by project architects Flynn Battaglia Architects.
Since the Quirk House was built in 1848, the bricks were most likely fired in a beehive kiln at much lower temperatures than bricks are fired today, or could even have been made on-site. The result was sometimes very soft bricks that were quite susceptible to weathering. To protect them, these bricks were coated when they were originally installed. The bricks on the front facade of the Quirk House have been coated several times, so the team is seeking to understand the reason for these coatings. Using the funds from this Preservation League grant, five bricks will be sent to a testing lab to determine their porosity, which in turn will tell us their susceptibility to weathering. Using this information, we can then make a decision whether to remove the coatings from the bricks on the front of the building or to recoat them because it is needed to protect from weathering. One of the bricks will also be tested for compressive strength, which will allow the correct mortar to be chosen for repointing.
The Technical Assistance Grant program is a re-grant partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League and supports arts centers, historic sites, music halls, theaters, libraries, and other cultural nonprofit or municipal entities that steward historic buildings throughout New York state.
“The 2020 grant cycle represents the most we have ever awarded through the TAG program, both in number of projects supported and dollars distributed. This would not have been possible without the additional support of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area,” Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo said.
“PBN is committed to undertaking a high-quality preservation project in accordance with all best practices and following the Secretary of the Interior's Standards,” said Jessie Fisher Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “This grant is a wonderful opportunity to expand our technical understanding of this building and its original construction so that we make sure that all of our rehabilitation work is done properly.”
For more information about 72 Sycamore, please visit PBN's website or contact tbrown@pbnsaves.org.
