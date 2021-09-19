BUFFALO – As it continues in its fifth year to build a strong leadership team to increase market share in the Buffalo Niagara region, BankOnBuffalo today has announced two major executive promotions:
• Martin T. Griffith, BankOnBuffalo president since its inception in 2016, has been promoted to CNB Bank senior executive vice president and chief of community banking. He will continue to reside in Buffalo as he assumes new responsibilities for the development and management of strategies and expansion initiatives at the CNB corporate level.
• Michael Noah, senior vice president of commercial banking, has been promoted to president of BankOnBuffalo. Mike joined BankOnBuffalo in 2017 as senior business banking relationship manager with more than 20 years’ banking experience in commercial and small business lending positions.
“We are extremely proud of the leadership that Marty and Mike have demonstrated in making BankOnBuffalo, in five short years, a leading choice for small and middle market businesses to conveniently access the financial resources they need to grow and prosper in our local economy,” said Joseph B. Bower Jr., chief executive officer of CNB.
Griffith was the first executive hired by BankOnBuffalo following 11 years of leadership at a regional bank. Today, BankOnBuffalo exceeds $1.1 billion in deposits and has invested more than $11 million in the local economy.
“Marty’s guidance and expertise has allowed BankOnBuffalo to assert itself as a leader in the greater Buffalo market,” Bower said. “Our goal is to continue to grow with our community and remain a trusted resource for our clients.”
While serving as BankOnBuffalo president, Griffith also served as CNB Bank’s executive vice president of community banking. Now in his expanded role, he will directly oversee the presidents of CNB’s six regional banks in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and will remain involved in BankOnBuffalo’s success.
Among his duties will be optimizing organizational structure, recruitment, deployment and retention of talent, and management succession. The position will further focus on revenue generation, vendor relationships and new product development.
As BankOnBuffalo president, Noah will serve as an in-market decision maker and also be the direct contact for area business owners and executives seeking timely decisions for their capital need requests.
“With Mike’s leadership, we are confident BankOnBuffalo will remain dedicated to local decision-making, with the continued goal of increasing the level of service provided to the communities in and around Buffalo and bring growth to the entire region,” Griffith said.
Noah is a graduate of SUNY Cortland, where he obtained his bachelor’s in Economics and Management Science.
BankOnBuffalo currently operates 11 branch offices in Akron, Buffalo, Clarence, Clarence Center, East Amherst, Lancaster, Niagara Falls, Orchard Park, Williamsville and Wilson, as well as a private banking and wealth management service, BankOnBuffalo Investment Advisors.
Primary banking services available include consumer and business deposit accounts, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans and lines of credit, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, accounts receivable handling and wealth management services.
