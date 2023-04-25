NEW YORK — Moving your savings around by opening a new account and closing an old one can seem like a hassle. But it’s a use of time that can pay off.
After years of paying low rates for savers, banks are finally offering better interest on deposits. Though the increases may seem small, compounding interest adds up over the years, and you don't want to miss the moment.
As the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to try to cool inflation, some banks have improved their terms for savers as well. Even if you’re only keeping modest savings in your bank account, you could make more significant gains over the long term by finding an account with a better rate.
Here’s what you should think about if you’re considering moving your money:
WHAT KIND OF RATES ARE AVAILABLE?
While the biggest national banks have yet to dramatically change the rates on their savings accounts (clocking in at an average of just 0.23%, according to Bankrate), some mid-size and smaller banks have made changes more in line with the Federal Reserve's moves.
Online banks in particular — which save money by not having brick-and-mortar branches and associated expenses — are now offering savings accounts with annual percentage yields of between 3% and 4%, or even higher, as well as 4% or higher on one-year Certificates of Deposit (CDs). Some promotional rates can reach as high as 5%.
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT OPENING A NEW ACCOUNT?
Online banking has made moving money easier, so it’s fairly straightforward to keep your existing account while opening a new high-yield account at a different institution. Many have low minimums (as low as $1), so you can transfer the minimum amount required to begin the process while keeping your primary checking account open.
WHAT ARE SOME REASONS PEOPLE DON'T MOVE THEIR MONEY TO HIGH YIELD SAVINGS ACCOUNTS?
According to Bankrate's Sarah Foster, many Americans simply don't know about high-yield savings accounts and the significant benefits available with the now dramatically higher rates. The average relationship between a consumer and their bank is 17 years, she said, and trust in the largest banks means they're “swimming in deposits” and don't feel a need to offer better rates to attract customers.
Some people don't realize that most high-yield savings accounts are just as safe as traditional banks, she said, as long as they're equivalently FDIC-insured up to $250,000. You can check at FDIC.gov.
There's a familiarity people have with traditional banks that can inspire a sense of security.
WHAT DO THOSE INTEREST RATES ADD UP TO, IN REAL NUMBERS?
Let's say you invest $500 at one of big five banks that have an interest rate of 0.23%. After one year, if you don't touch it and add nothing, you'll have earned $1.15. After five years, with compound interest, you'll have earned $5.78. After 10, $11.62. After 25, $29.56.
If you deposit the same $500 in a high-yield savings account with an interest rate of 4%, then, after one year, you'll earn $20. After five, $108.33. After 10, $240.12. And after 25, $832.92.
With $1,000, it works out to the following: At .23% — after one year, $2.33. After five, $11.55. After ten, $23.24. And after twenty five, $59.12.
And at 4%: After one year, $40. After five, $216.65. After 10, $480.24. And after 25, $1,665.84.
In both cases, that assumes you don't add to the account each year, but a best practice would be contribute even small amounts from each paycheck biweekly, monthly, or yearly.
To make your own calculations, factoring in yearly contributions and changing rates, you can use the SEC's compound interest calculator.
COULD THE SAVINGS RATES ON THESE ACCOUNTS CHANGE?
Yes. Banks may advertise one rate for these accounts and then adjust that rate depending on other factors, such as the Federal Reserve's own changing rate. To avoid such changes, and to lock in a guaranteed rate, you could opt for a Certificate of Deposit instead, assuming you don't need to access that money right away. Treasury securities also offer competitive rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.