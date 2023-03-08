AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Erie and Niagara counties are getting a boost in wireless connectivity and mobile broadband with the addition of new cell sites in Niagara Falls, Lockport, Ransomville, City of Buffalo (downtown and University Heights), and Lancaster. The new sites will enhance the areas’ coverage and help give residents, visitors, businesses and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service, according to AT&T officials.
The move also gives first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. In an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.
From 2019 to 2021, AT&T officials say they invested more than $1.6 billion in wireless and wireline networks in New York. The investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses.
Highlights of the network enhancements made in New York in the last few years:
• Continued to add new cell sites across New York to enhance the area’s 4G LTE and 5G coverage
• Deployed enhancements and upgrades to thousands of existing cell sites in New York
• Rolled out Band 14 on thousands of sites across New York to provide the public safety community with truly dedicated coverage and capacity
• Added new FirstNet purpose-built cell sites in 34 counties across the state
“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our mobile broadband network in counties and communities across the state to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders throughout New York,” said John Emra, president, AT&T Atlantic Region. “These investments add to the quality of life, commercial vitality, public safety, innovative spirit and economic competitiveness across the Empire State.”
For more information, visit about.att.com/pages/5G.
