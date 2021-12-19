Artpark & Company announces a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York state’s $105 million investment in the arts, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.
"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."
Artpark & Company plans to utilize the grant in support of personnel and artistic fees and services as it plans for another season in 2022. Visit artpark.net for a current schedule of events.
“NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York state Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and Artpark & Company will play a vital role in the renewal of our state’s economy and creative ecosystem,” said Mara Manus, executive director of the NYSCA. “On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award.”
“The council congratulates Artpark & Company on their grant award! New York state arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region,” said Katherine Nicholls, chair, NYSCA. “Arts and culture are crucial to our state’s health, and the council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers.”
