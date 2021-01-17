Artpark announces organizational updates

The Artpark Board of Directors has named Sonia Kozlova Clark as president of Artpark. She has served as the organization’s executive director since 2016 and will continue to lead Artpark.
“Sonia has been instrumental in developing a new vision for Artpark and her accomplishments are numerous. Her appointments to various artistic committees have been well deserved and exemplify her importance in the arts," Joanne Bauer, chair of the board of directors, said. "Her creativity to keep Artpark relevant during these unprecedented times has been outstanding. She understands the importance of the arts and continues to serve our Western New York community.”
Artpark also announces that Dave Wedekindt, who has served as Artpark’s director of marketing since 2018, has been promoted to vice president of concerts and marketing.
“Dave’s expanded responsibilities toward growing our large-scale music concerts are going to be the key to Artpark’s long term development as a multi-faceted arts organization,” Kozlova Clark said.
Artpark has also selected Ticketmaster as its new official ticketing services provider and tickets for upcoming events can now be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased via the former ticketing provider (Tickets.com) for 2020 performances that were rescheduled to 2021 remain valid and do not need to be replaced.
Any questions regarding ticketing can be directed to artpark@artpark.net or by phone at (716)754-4375 (Monday-Friday, 10AM-4PM).
Second, Artpark’s Mainstage Theater has achieved status as a Qualified Film Production Facility in New York state under the regulations governing the Empire State Film Production Tax Credit Program. With 10,500 square feet of space, the theater stage offers significant space for soundstage work.
While there are no public events scheduled at Artpark, the community is still welcome to enjoy the outdoor art installations, the Percussion Garden, Native American Peace Garden, “Cover The Water” sonic tour app by the Holladay Brothers, walking trails, fishing, and other free opportunities for recreation and relaxation open daily from dawn until dusk.
Visit www.artpark.net for further information.
