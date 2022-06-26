Aquarium's Community Welcome Plaza completed

Construction is complete on a brand new outdoor welcome plaza at the Aquarium of Niagara.
Backed with funding from the Niagara River Greenway Commission and supported by the City of Niagara Falls, the Whirlpool Commons project enhances community access to outdoor spaces, encourages local engagement with the Aquarium of Niagara’s mission and conservation efforts, and supports year-round educational programming that promotes healthy and sustainable living.
The $310,000 project is expected to immediately impact 50,000 local residents and an estimated 8 million Niagara Falls visitors annually.
New York State’s removal of the Robert Moses Parkway, which had previously separated the aquarium from other attractions and amenities in the downtown district, served as a catalyst for the Whirlpool Commons project. The parkway removal and subsequent creation of a pedestrian/bike path that spans uninterrupted from LaSalle Waterfront Park to Artpark State Park, have been transformative for the Niagara Falls region and the collective community of both residents and tourists it serves.
“Whirlpool Commons is a defining project for Niagara Falls, as New York State works to unite city spaces to improve access for tourists and residents,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “Removal of the Robert Moses Parkway has helped create a more active hub that connects the Aquarium of Niagara with the Falls, downtown, and other amenities. Governor Hochul and ESD congratulate the aquarium for adding a new outdoor space that encourages visitors to explore its new exhibits as well as the surrounding hiking trails of this unique and beautiful neighborhood.”
The aquarium is just steps away from the new Niagara Gorgeview Trail, and Whirlpool Commons will support the walkability and bike-ability of the trail system while serving as a community gateway to the broader outdoor adventure of the Niagara Gorge.
Added Aquarium of Niagara President & CEO Gary Siddall, “By leveraging improvements made by New York State in the surrounding landscape, the aquarium’s planning efforts are focused on expanding its campus, extending visit stay time, and enhancing visitor experience.”
Composed of a 30-foot-tall steel structure and dynamic shade canopy, Whirlpool Commons includes a presentation area, seating made from recycled materials, and audio-visual equipment. The architectural design is environmentally sustainable and ADA compliant, providing the aquarium with a space to offer quality programming that is attractive to and universally accessible to people of all incomes, demographics, and abilities.
Located at the Aquarium’s entrance, Whirlpool Commons also expands the Aquarium’s educational footprint beyond the main building and allows for experiential learning as Aquarium educators bring exhibits and hands-on activities outdoors. This STEM-related programming is made possible by a generous $50,000 Design and Access Programming Grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds and will enable the Aquarium to better serve field trips and youth visitors, engage community partners, and generate increased tourism-based revenue.
U.S. Representative Brian Higgins said, “We fought for removal of the Robert Moses Parkway to tear down the barrier it was creating between people and the spectacular Niagara Falls waterfront. With this project, the aquarium has created a welcoming gateway that embraces this new connection and invites visitors and families in to learn from and explore all that the Aquarium has to offer.”
Added State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, “I want to congratulate Gary Siddall and his team for once again completing another fantastic project at the Aquarium of Niagara. The new Whirlpool Commons will play a vital role by connecting the local residents and tourists to the Aquarium and also back to the new Whirlpool Park. By continuing to improve the Aquarium they are continuing to improve the community. Thank you!”
For more about the Aquarium of Niagara, visit: http://www.aquariumofniagara.org.
