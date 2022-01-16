Antimicrobial honors for Mount St. Mary's Hospital

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital were recently awarded the Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence designation by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. The Catholic Health hospitals are two of 145 programs worldwide to receive this prestigious recognition which is considered the industry’s gold standard in antimicrobial stewardship.
While antibiotics are essential to modern medicine and can be life-saving medications, their overuse can breed resistance and cause unwanted side effects. In fact, antibiotic-resistant infections are the third leading cause of death in this country.
Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital officials say they are taking important steps to fight antimicrobial resistance with their robust antimicrobial stewardship programs, with the goal to ensure the appropriate use of antibiotics for every patient. This includes selecting the correct antibiotic at the right dose, duration and route, which leads to targeted treatment while limiting adverse effects, better use of resources and, in most cases, decreased health care costs.
The Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence two-year designation is given to stewardship programs led by physicians and pharmacists trained in infectious diseases who have achieved the highest standards set by the joint guidelines of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Core Elements of Hospital Antibiotic Stewardship Programs.
Kenmore Mercy and Mount St. Mary’s Hospitals’ programs consist of a collaborative multidisciplinary team dedicated to ongoing staff and patient education efforts and continuous monitoring of antimicrobial use to optimize patient care.
