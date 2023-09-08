The American Culinary Federation (ACF) conducted an on-site examination of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI) in March as part of the academic program reaccreditation process.
As a result of that visit, the ACF’s Education Foundation Accrediting Commission has designated the NFCI as “exemplary,” meaning its programs far exceed the standards for reaccreditation.
To achieve exemplary status, a program must fully comply with ACF standards and meet rigorous standards in eight areas:
• Faculty and staff
• Student services
• Facilities
• Curriculum
• Eligibility
• Program mission and goals
• Organization and administration
• Assessment
Exemplary status extends the programs’ reaccreditation for seven years instead of the customary five years.
“The ACF’s elevation of our programs is a badge of honor within the culinary arts community and earning it identifies the NFCI’s curriculum, facilities and faculty as outstanding,” said Josh Blumberg, assistant vice president of academic affairs.
NFCI is a division of Niagara County Community College. It offers highly specialized instruction in a variety of programs, including associate degrees and certificates in baking and pastry arts, culinary arts and hospitality management. For more information about NFCI, visit www.niagaracc.suny.edu/nfci.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.