BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced that 90 organizations in Western New York received more than $2 million in grant awards this year from endowment funds created to carry on the legacy of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
Established in 2016, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation created the Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation to provide support to areas that were important to Wilson during his lifetime: Caregivers, community assets, design and access, and youth sports.
The grant winners in each area:
• Legacy Fund for Caregivers: Accountable Health Community, Inc., $12,500; Brian Moorman’s P.U.N.T. Foundation, $10,000; Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, $24,529; Center for Elder Law & Justice, Inc., $12,500; Empower, $10,000; Gateway Home-Comfort Care, Inc., $21,730; Gerry Homes Inc., $11,500; HART, Inc., $22,900; Hearts and Hands / Faith in Action Inc., $25,000; Hospice of Orleans, Inc., $12,500; Interfaith Caregivers, $25,000; Kevin Guest House, $15,000; People Inc., $4,945; Rural Revitalization Corporation, $25,000.
• Legacy Fund for Community Assets: Ballet Artists of WNY, Inc., $12,500; Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society, Inc., $12,500; Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society, $12,500; Buffalo Arts and Technology Center, Inc., $17,000; Buffalo Arts Studio, $10,500; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, $12,500; Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences, $25,000; Buffalo String Works, $12,500; Explore Buffalo, $10,000; Hostel Buffalo Niagara, $12,500; Hull House Foundation, $10,000; Just Buffalo Literary Center, $11,000; Karen Society of Buffalo, $12,500; Kleinhans Music Hall, $25,000; Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes, Inc., $25,000; North Park Theatre of Buffalo, Inc., $12,500; Old First Ward Community Association, $12,500; Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, $25,000; Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective, $12,500; Peace Of The City, $12,500; People Against Trafficking Humans Inc. (P.A.T.H. Inc.), $8,500; Shea’s Performing Arts Center, $12,500; Squeaky Wheel / Buffalo Media Resources, $12,500; Torn Space Theater, $12,500; WNY Book Arts Center, $10,000; Young Audiences WNY, $10,000.
• Legacy Fund for Design and Access: Alfred Almond Community Sports Association Inc., $50,000, Allegany Trails, Inc., $20,000; Aquarium of Niagara; $50,000; Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Inc., $49,880; Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, $49,298; Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, $50,000; Chautauqua County, $7,000; City of Salamanca Youth Bureau, $50,000; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, $10,000; Cuba Friends of Architecture, $20,000; Ellicottville-Great Valley Recreational Trail Inc., $50,000; Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail, $20,400; Friends of Letchworth State Park, $50,000; Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway, Inc., $50,000; Genesee County Highway/Parks, $46,493; Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc., $26,875; GLOW YMCA, Inc; dba Orleans County YMCA, $47,671; GObike Buffalo (aka Green Options Buffalo), $49,990; Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency (JURA), $17,343; Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, $50,000; Shared Mobility Inc., $49,982; Town of Hamburg Department of Youth, Recreation & Senior Services, $50,000; Village of Perry, $50,000; Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association, $25,000 .
• Legacy Fund for Youth Sports: Algonquin Sports for Kids, Inc., $13,920; BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc., $22,500; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns of WNY, $17,936; Boys on the Right Track, $19,180; Buffalo Collegiate Charter School, $12,600; City of Lackawanna, $10,540; Confident Girl Mentoring Program, Inc., $20,500; Cradle Beach Camp, $15,429; Daemen College, $8,071; Gillam Grant Community Center, $23,000; Girls Sport Foundation, $20,000; Green Options Buffalo (aka Gobike Buffalo), $23,260; Kids @ Promise, $13,000; Medaille College, $20,000; Northlake Family Recreation Center, $5,500; Peace Of The City, $15,000; Pinnacle Community Services, $18,400; Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York, $18,000; Police Athletic League of Buffalo, Inc., $25,000; Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped, Inc., $17,500; University District Community Development Association, $18,332; Victory Sports Global Outreach, Inc., $15,000; Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program, $20,500; WNY Lacrosse Foundation, $10,000; WNY-LOC Foundation Inc., $15,769; YMCA of the Twin Tiers, $25,000; Youth Advantage/Buffalo Legacy Project, $15,000; Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County, Inc., $14,275.
The Legacy Funds are annual grants. For updates on the next granting cycle, visit https://www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/ralph-wilson-legacy/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.