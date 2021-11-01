Voting is the legacy of Black Americans
On Election Day November 2, 1920, Warren G. Harding and James M. Cox contended for the U.S. presidency. In Ocoee, Fla., a violent white mob slaughtered approximately 30 black residents for trying to exercise their right to vote. The Ocoee Massacre is still the most savage Election Day in U.S. history.
On May 17, 1957, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a keynote address at the Lincoln Memorial, “Give Us the Ballot-We Will Transform the South”. In his speech, he made a powerful plea to President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Congress to pass a law granting blacks the right to vote, free from discrimination.
King states, “Give us the ballot and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights… We must also avoid the temptation of being victimized with a psychology of victors.”
The address is brief but potent. You can find it on YouTube. I encourage you to give it a listen.
I have been thinking about the Ocoee Massacre and King a lot this year, especially his crusade for equal voting rights. Eight years would pass before President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting. King’s assassination occurred three years later, in 1968.
Today, November 2, 2021, marks the 38th anniversary of the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official American Federal holiday. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law on November 2, 1983.
I know voter apathy is a problem. Sure, there have been many instances when candidates have underwhelmed me, but I still voted. Today is no different. I’m not thrilled with all the candidates on the ballot, but when I think of the suffering black folks endured and the courage it took to fight for the right to vote, I am compelled to go to my polling place, anyway. I did not vote on Election Day in 1998. I was on a seven-month band tour in East Asia: Bangkok, Thailand, and Hong Kong. In the excitement, I forgot to request an absentee ballot. It was the first time I did not vote; I had so much guilt!
Though many states in the U.S. have passed laws restricting voter access this year, New York state ballots have five proposals that would amend the state constitution; two of them aim to expand voter rights. One proposal would allow same day voter registration, dropping the rule that requires a voter to register no less than 10 days before an election. The second proposal ends the requirement for a voter to supply a reason when requesting an absentee ballot.
As a black American, I recognize the setbacks people face in Arizona, Georgia and other states. However, there is potential for more progress in New York. We have come a long way from massacres and marches to the opportunity to expand the right to vote for all eligible New Yorkers.
So many black people have been intimidated, terrorized, bloodied, or killed, all while trying to be a good American by exercising the right to cast a ballot. We owe it to the mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, sisters, and brothers who put their lives on the line so we can go to the polls and choose the best candidate available, even if you think the options are not the best.
We must show up and show out at the polling places because we can.
We must turn the ballot over and make the choice to expand voting rights in New York. We must honor the lives lost in Ocoee. We must honor Martin Luther King Jr. Voting is not only our duty; it is our legacy.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can reach her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.