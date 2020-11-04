Niagara Falls City Council Chairman Chris Voccio is under quarantine after being told by contract tracers from New York state that he had an apparent interaction with someone who had COVID-19.
Voccio announced on his city councilman Facebook page that he was contacted by a contract tracer from the state on Saturday and is currently under quarantine orders until this coming Saturday at midnight.
"Apparently, I was exposed to someone the previous Sunday (Oct 25) who had COVID-19," Voccio wrote in his Facebook post.
Voccio added that he discussed the situation with Niagara County Health Director Dan Stapleton and that he advised him to stay quarantined despite Wednesday’s council meeting and attend electronically.
