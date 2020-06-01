Violence-stricken cities clean up, brace for more unrest

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.