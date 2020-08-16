VA Western New York Healthcare System has announced that both Buffalo and Batavia facilities are recipients of the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Sustainability Awards in 2020.
Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The Environmental Excellence Awards are the nation’s premier recognition program for environmental performance in the health care sector. The Buffalo facility has been recognized for the past four years; the Batavia facility has been recognized for the past three years.
These environmental awards are provided to health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and conserve energy. Winning facilities must demonstrate that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, and developed successful sustainability programs.
“As health care providers, sustainability is at the core of our healing mission and central to protecting the health of our patients, staff and community,” said Michael Swartz, executive director. “We take pride in our sustainability programs and the positive impacts they have on our environment and communities. These awards are the direct result of the efforts by our staff to reduce, reuse, recycle, and conserve energy."
During the last year, combined efforts at the Buffalo and Batavia facilities achieved recycling amounts of 120 tons of cardboard, 76 tons of paper, 73 tons of scrap metal, 26 tons of electronics,15 tons of comingled plastic/metal/glass, 3 tons of batteries, 2 tons of cooking oil, and 1 ton of fluorescent lamps. This recycling totals 316 tons overall.
