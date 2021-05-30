A volunteer places American flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day, Wednesday. May 26, 2021, in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. They say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar events are a welcome chance to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)