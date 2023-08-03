In this photo released Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Guard's speedboats participate during a drill in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels, four American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Sepahnews via AP)