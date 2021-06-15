In this Oct. 26, 2018, photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, a 7th Reconnaissance Squadron security forces patrolman checks weapons at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 US military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. Because some armed services have suppressed the release of basic information, AP’s total is a certain undercount. (Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan/U.S. Air Force via AP)