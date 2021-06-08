FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, file photo, stuffed toy animals wrapped in aluminum foil representing migrant children separated from their families are displayed in protest in front of the United States embassy in Guatemala City. In a report released Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Biden administration says it has identified more than 3,900 children separated at the border under former President Donald Trump’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy on illegal crossings. (AP Photo/Luis Soto, File)