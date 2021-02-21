US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.