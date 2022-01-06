Niagara Falls Police are investigating what may be the first homicide of the New Year.
At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Niagara Falls police were called for a welfare check at a 3-unit building at 511 Hyde Park Blvd. directly across from the former location of police headquarters.
Upon seeing evidence in the building’s hallway, police forced entry and found two incapacitated people.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene. A severely wounded female was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital by ambulance before being transferred to the Regional Trauma Center at Erie County Medical Center here she is undergoing treatment.
Detectives are hoping to speak to the surviving victim later today. Police are not commenting on what they think occurred within the apartment. The relationship between the male and female is undetermined.
