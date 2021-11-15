After the opening of absentee ballots, Chris Voccio is clinging to a two vote lead over William Kennedy in the race for the Sixth District of the Niagara County Legislature, 774-772.
Six affidavit votes remain two be examined by the Niagara County Board of Elections. Affidavit ballots are filed when a voter goes to the polls but is not found on the roll.
“I can’t tell you much,” Voccio said. “I can’t tell you about three.”
Voccio said legal representation on his behalf came from the Niagara County Republican Party.
Kennedy doesn’t know how it’s going to come out.
“Nothing in my life has ever been handed to me,” he said. “So it doesn’t surprise me in the least.”
“I trust the process,” Voccio said. “It could go either way. It could go to a tie.”
Kennedy said court rulings over the ballots will likely be coming in the next few days and determine the outcome.
“This is not like anything I have ever been through,” Kennedy said. “When people think their vote doesn’t count, it most certainly does. Every vote counts.”
Kenedy said he and Voccio have been cordial.
“We talked before, we talked tonight,” Kennedy said. “We will just let it play out. We both hope the voters give us a victory.”
Neither candidate expressed any certainty about what the process might be to resolve a tie.
In the battle for Lockport's 1st Ward, Paul Beakman (D,WF) overcame his competitor John Craig (R,C) after the absentee votes were counted on Monday, Nov. 15 by the Niagara County Board of Elections. At the end of the count of 40 ballots, Beakman had taken 29 of the absentee votes while Craig had only gathered 11, making the last six ballots moot.
