The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has charged two Starpoint wrestlers with harassment following an investigation into the program last month.
Two Starpoint 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree harassment, while further second-degree harassment charges are pending, per a release from the sheriff's office. The charges come from an alleged dogpiling incident in January at a private home in Wheatfield.
The pending charges stem from another event at Starpoint High School. The names of the two wrestlers were not released due to their age.
Starpoint canceled its wrestling season on Feb. 8, when Superintendent Sean Croft acknowledged “the involvement of law enforcement” and “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of the varsity wrestling team.” The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed at the time an active investigation was ongoing.
Since the allegations emerged, a State Supreme Court judge in Niagara County declined to intervene when parents sued to lift the suspension of the wrestling team. As a result, Starpoint, which won the state dual tournament in January, was not able to compete in the Section VI state qualifying tournament nor the subsequent state tournament.
Another lawsuit was also filed by a Starpoint wrestler and the parents of another to overturn the “emergency removal” of the wrestlers from classes at Starpoint. The removal was issued by Croft, who said the two students “pose an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students” at the high school.”
Starpoint, which the sheriff’s office said cooperated with the investigation, is also attempting to have the hearing moved from state to federal court.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided throughout the day.
