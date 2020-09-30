Two more staff members at Maple Avenue Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the Niagara Falls School District confirmed the positive test results on Wednesday, saying the tests involving the two staff members were performed by the Niagara County Department of Health at the Niagara Falls High School Field House. An additional staff member at Maple Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases at the school to three.
The Niagara County Department of Health is hosting another COVID-19 rapid testing event for district staff on Thursday at the Niagara Falls High School Field House.
