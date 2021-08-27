The Roy-Hart community lost a pair of dedicated members in separate tragic accidents that shook the bedrock of eastern Niagara County on Tuesday.
Linda Drum and Judy Spencer were both pronounced dead at the scenes of motor accidents. Drum struck another vehicle on Royalton Center Road in the afternoon, and Spencer was hit by a fire truck while acting as its spotter in Barker in the evening.
Hartland Fire Chief Bryan Ames said, the day after the tragedy, “This is absolutely the worst day.”
In life, Drum and Spencer were both active in their community. Drum led two early morning yoga classes at Zion Lutheran Church and was a regular attendant at its 8 a.m. Sunday service.
“I used to joke that Linda would always arrive just as the first song was done and slide into one of the back pews rather than interrupt,” Pastor Rodney Klinzing recalled.
Klinzing noted that Drum had hosted yoga classes at several places in the area, including the YMCA in Medina, and was active with the Gasport Beautification Committee that she helped to found.
Drum and Spencer both were members of the Gasport Chemical Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary, and past president Carol Genet said both women were "kind souls."
“Linda would want us to carry on and enjoy life and think about her every now and then with a smile, because that’s she would’ve done,” Genet said.
Spencer loved life, crafts and reading, and was passionate about being a firefighter, according to Genet.
“They were all firefighters: Her, her husband, her daughter and her son. … When that whistle went off, she was there.”
From the state of Florida, Spencer was honored by 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the non-profit Running 4 Heroes, which he created to aid the families of fallen first responders.
On a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Cartledge announced: “I’m running for fallen firefighter, Judy Spencer. She worked with the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company in Hartland, New York, and her last alarm was August 24, 2021.”
Klinzing has been asked to officiate at the funerals of both Drum, a woman he’s known since he started ministering at Zion Lutheran Church almost 40 years ago, and Spencer, whose sisters are members of the church.
“It’s beautiful to see how much love and care there is in this community,” Klinzing said, noting his social media is filled with prayers for both women. “But it still cuts pretty deep.”
While there are no definite plans at this moment, Klinzing said he has been in conversation with Pastor Jon Goodwin of Hartland Bible Church about the possibility of conducting a community service for both women to show the community the “love and care” it needs in the wake of its losses.
Such a service would “give people the chance to unwind and decompress,” he said. “There are a lot of hurting people right now.”
Calling hours for Drum are 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home, 38 State St., Middleport. Drum's funeral will be held on Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 4447 Central Ave.
Spencer will receive friends at the Hartland Fire Hall 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 4, followed by a memorial service. Her family has asked that any donations in her memory be made to Hartland Volunteer Fire Company.
