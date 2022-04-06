A dispute over cannabis is brewing in the Tuscarora Nation appears to be escalating with the latest action the threat of blockades at the nation’s borders.
Several gas and tobacco outlets have been openly selling cannabis products since before March 14 when the nation issued a statement that the the tribal council has rejected an effort to legalize the cultivation, consumption and sale of all cannabis products on the nation's territories.
The latest volley in the battle came in the form of a release Wednesday afternoon. It read:
“Tuscarora Nation Closes Borders to Cannabis Customers
“Cannabis dispensaries are not allowed on the Tuscarora Nation territory based on traditional protocols of the clans of the Tuscarora Nation
“Last week the Tuscarora Nation Council met with U.S. Federal, N.Y. State and local law enforcement agencies to advise them of the following action.
“Due to the refusal of illegal cannabis dispensary businesses to close, Tuscarora Nation roads will be blocked to non-residents.
“The Tuscarora Nation seeks a peaceful resolution to the flagrant disregard of our collective sovereignty.
“Please direct any questions to the Clanmothers of the Tuscarora Nation.”
A man representing the nation answered a call to the Tuscarora Health Center refused to speak on the record but asked when the blockades will start said “It will be to be determined. There is no definite date. We’d prefer not to (blockade roads) but if it needs to be, that is different.”
No contact was available for the Clanmothers.
