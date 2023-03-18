Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy. A few snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.