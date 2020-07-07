A trio of buildings in the 1800 block of Niagara Street are slated for demolition today after fire ripped through them late Monday.
Falls firefighters were called to the scene just before midnight. Initial reports indicate that the blaze started at a home at 1815 Niagara St. and spread to neighboring properties at 1813 and 1817 Niagara St.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Residents are encouraged to avoid the area of Niagara Street between 18th and 19th streets while crews demolish the fire-damaged buildings.
