Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.