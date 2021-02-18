FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 file photo, a now hiring sign is displayed at a CD One Price Cleaners in Schaumburg, Ill. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday, Feb. 18. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)