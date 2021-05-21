Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci says whether vaccinated Americans will need a booster shot may depend on possible variants during an interview on CBS “This Morning” Friday, May 21. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)