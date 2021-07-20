Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.