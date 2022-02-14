A large crowd mingled, reviewed multi-media works of art, and enjoyed each other's company at the reception for the 11th Annual Artists of Color exhibit at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (NACC) Friday evening.
Several of the exhibiting artists were on hand for the event, which continues to grow and attract new artists every year.
It is the brainchild of Ray Robertson, who is the co-director of the NACC's Townsend Art Gallery.
While lending a few of his own pieces to the exhibit, Robertson points attention to the other artists.
Nonetheless, despite his modesty, each artist who spoke at the reception recognized the influence Robertson had, both in creating the event, and in bringing about its growth and maturation.
One artist who said he has been exhibiting at the annual event for three or four years now is James J. Cooper III of Buffalo.
Cooper is the Vice President of the WNY Urban Arts Collective (WUAC). He credits Robertson with recruiting him.
"Ray talked with me about it," said Cooper, "in fact, he kind of kicked my butt and really motivated me to participate."
This year, Cooper's contributions included two of the most dynamic paintings on display at the exhibit.
His "Bended Pride" piece features the silhouette of a Black man kneeling, super-imposed over the African-American flag.
"It was inspired by my mentor, who used a similar styling for a piece that focused on the use of the Black Power salute at the Olympics," said Cooper.
John Baker is the President of WUAC, and Cooper's mentor. Cooper said Baker was feeling under the weather and unable to attend the event.
"It calls to mind the story of Colin Kaepernick," said Cooper. "He's taken the knee, but you can see he's maintained his pride, his dignity.
"It's the ongoing struggle against oppression. The colors of the flag marking the reality. The red symbolizes the blood, the black the skin and the green represents the land."
Cooper's other piece at the exhibit, "The Conjuring," showed vibrant colors that "reflect both the cool and the warm, as well as smooth curvy lines set against more geometric lines."
"As a Black man, it reminds me to stay focused even though there is a lot going on around us."
Cooper, who is also a spoken-word artist said that visual art is a means of both expression and reflection on his own internal growth.
"I went to college as a communications major, but when I first began painting, I said "wow, this might be it!"
The works of several first-time exhibitors were also on display.
Shariff Osby, 21 of Niagara Falls said his work "Midnight Mountain" is a tribute to Bob Ross. Its deep colors give off a feeling of coolness with a, Ross-inspired Mountain in the background.
"I feel great," said Osby, "I dream about exhibiting more in the future. "
Another first time exhibitor is Julia Lowery, the 1987 graduate of Niagara Falls High School contributed two pieces to the show.
"It's inspiring," she said, "not just to exhibit my own work but to see this much talent in Western New York. I'm blown away."
Although it was not on display at the show, Lowery was emotional about a painting she created as the result of a dream she had when her relative was pregnant after losing an earlier child.
"It was an angel with its wings stretched out to protect the baby."
That baby, is Legend Lewis, who is also a first-time exhibitor at the show.
"This young lady, age 12, is our youngest exhibitor," said Robertson.
"I like art because it not only allows me to Express myself," said Lewis during remarks at the event, "but because it shows the beautiful and the inspiring. It helps people be happier."
Robertson, during his own brief remarks, highlighted the contributions of event sponsors such as Nelson's Hair Studio, Paul Cooke, Kevin Green of KG Media and the New York Council on the Arts.
"This show has no entry fees, so we don't give prizes," said Robertson recently, "by eliminating the fees we really encourage those first-time exhibitors."
"The donations allow us to give artists a gift card to Hobby Lobby," he said, "and every month they have a half-off day, so it's worth twice as much at that time. It's an absolutely necessary means of support for up-and-coming artists."
The exhibit will remain on display at the NACC, 1201 Pine Av in the Falls, until March 19.
