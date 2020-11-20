Niagara Falls police have closed to traffic the stretch of 56th Street from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Buffalo Avenue while crews from all city departments continue to battle a large fire at the Greenpac liner board manufacturing plant on 47th Street.
Reports from the scene indicate that the fire appears to be concentrated on paper bales stored on-site.
The Niagara Gazette is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it is made available.
