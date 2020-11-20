Fire fight continues at Greenpac plant

Niagara Falls firefighters are attempting to tamp down a large blaze at the Greenpac liner board plant on 47th Street. Crews from across the city were called to the report of the fire at the site early Thursday. 

 Photo by RobShots

Niagara Falls police have closed to traffic the stretch of 56th Street from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Buffalo Avenue while crews from all city departments continue to battle a large fire at the Greenpac liner board manufacturing plant on 47th Street.

Reports from the scene indicate that the fire appears to be concentrated on paper bales stored on-site.

The Niagara Gazette is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it is made available.

