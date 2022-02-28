Members of the Falls City Council will hold a rare Tuesday night meeting later today.
The meeting, part of the council's regular schedule for 2022, was shifted from a normal Wednesday night session to accommodate a conflict for Council Member David Zajac.
While the agenda contains just three items, it is likely to spark controversy. One of the items is a resolution from Council Chair John Spanbauer and member Kenny Tompkins that calls for an extension of a moratorium on the issuance of new building/use permits for new short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs).
The resolution would extend a current moratorium, set to expire on March 22, until June 9.
"We just need a little bit more time to get things going smoothly," Tompkins said Monday night.
The resolution notes that the council acted at it's Feb. 16 meeting to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider to manage the regulations contained in a new local law, and related set of zoning code amendments, that now govern the operation of short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs) in the Falls. Tompkins said extending the moratorium will allow the vendor, Granicus Inc., the time it needs to set-up its operations here.
The new local law and zoning code changes impose limits on where short-term rentals can operate, requires new permits for current STRs and adds a yearly fee for operators along with yearly inspections. It also requires STR operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
Under the terms of the local law, the yearly fee will be designated to be used to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider, like Granicus, to manage the new regulations and tax collection requirements.
The implementation of the terms of the new local law and zoning code changes remain on hold pending the expiration of the moratorium.
Under the terms of an authorizing resolution, Granicus “will, among other things, provide the city with address identification, compliance rental activity monitoring, tax collection and a 24/7 web and phone hotline.” Spanbauer, who said he viewed a presentation on Granicus’ services, along with Mayor Robert Restaino, described the company as “one of the best” in short-term rental monitoring and compliance.
Granicus is expected to “provide their full suite of services” for $31,879 per year for up to three years.
Granicus says it contracts to provide a variety of services to 2,500 local governments, including 48 of the 50 largest cities in the United States.
The regulation of STRs has been a source of bitter controversy for more than two years and even spawned unsuccessful runs for the city council by two prominent STR operators.
In September, council members voted to impose their third moratorium in less than two years on new permits for STRs and similar rental properties in order to consider the new local law and zoning code changes. The moratorium extended a ban on new STR permits that was originally approved on June 1 and had been set to expire on Sept. 16.
