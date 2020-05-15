Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended New York's state-of-emergency order through June 13, with the PAUSE restrictions now scheduled to sunset on May 28.
In an executive order issued late Thursday, Cuomo said the state will continue to operate under its "PAUSE" policy first put in place in March in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The original shutdown order was set to expire today.
The order indicates that the decision was based on the continued documentation of "travel-related cases and community contact transmission" of COVID-19.
As a result of the emergency order extension, "all enforcement mechanisms" by local governments and the state will remain in "full force" through June 13, with New York on PAUSE to continue through May 28 unless regions meet specific public health criteria needed to begin gradually reopening.
The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Central NY are all regions that have met the state's public health and safety metrics for partial reopening today.
Niagara County and the rest of Western New York will not enter Phase 1 of the gradual reopening process until it has met all seven of the criteria the state has put in place. On Thursday, state officials said the region has only met four of the seven metrics, one metric less than Wednesday.
