For the month of March various wineries along the Niagara Wine Trail USA will be hosting “Souper Sundays.”
Participating wineries will pair a soup with a featured wine, cider or mead from noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday, including today. A sample of the winery’s chosen soup will be included with their tasting fee, unless otherwise specified. Please check for updates on each winery’s website or Facebook page.
Participating wineries and dates are:
• A Gust of Sun Winery 4515 Baer Road Ransomville, 14131731-GUST (4878) www.agustofsun.comMarch 15, 22, 29
• Bella Rose Vineyard & Winery1243 Ridge Rd, Lewiston 405-7355 www.bellarosewinery.com
• Freedom Run Winery 5138 Lower Mountain Rd Lockport 433-4136www.freedomrunwinery.com
• Honeymoon Trail Winery 4120 Ridge Road Cambria 438-3255www.honeymoontrailwinery.com
• Midnight Run Wine Cellars 3301 Braley Rd Ransomville751-6200www.midnightrunwines.com
• Lake Ontario Winery1593 Hamlin Parma Town Line Road Hilton392-5296www.lakeontariowinery.comToday only.
• Schulze Vineyards & Winery2090 Coomer Road Burt778-8090www.schulzewines.com
• Victorianbourg Wine Estate4402 East Lake Road Wilson751-6576www.victorianbourg.com
• Vizcarra Vineyards at Becker Farms3724 Quaker Road Gasport772-2211www.beckerfarms.com
• The Winery at Marjim Manor7171 E. Lake Road Appleton778-7001www.marjimmanor.com
For year-round events at all the wineries on the Niagara Wine Trail visit www.niagarawinetrail.org.
