FILE - Dr. Simone Gold speaks to a large crowd inside The Elephant in the Room in Jenks during a Frontline Doctor's Uncensored Truth Tour event on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Gold, an anti-vaccine medical doctor who pleaded guilty to illegally entering the Capitol, founded a nonprofit that raised more than $430,000 for her legal expenses. The fundraising appeal by Gold’s group, America’s Frontline Doctors, didn’t mention her guilty plea, prosecutors noted. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP, File)