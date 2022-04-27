As explained in our first article, it will not be possible to meet New York State’s renewable energy goals without massive utility scale solar projects. According to American Farmland Trust, statewide, large scale solar projects could take over 250,000 acres by 2040. From the same organization: “If all this development occurs on farmland, New York could convert as many farmland acres to solar development in the next 15 years as was lost to all residential, commercial and other land uses between 2001-2016.”
Agriculture is a huge factor in New York’s economy. In 2017 New York had direct farm revenue of $5.7 billion per year. But that direct revenue is just the start. Adding in all the other economic activity supported by farming, agriculture in New York state has an impact of at least $44 billion per year and supports 160,000 jobs. Just in Niagara County, farm revenue exceeds $118 million per year on about 140,000 acres, generating an estimated 1,000 jobs. The economic impact that large-scale solar development will have here on agriculture could be significant.
WHY FARMLAND IS TARGETED
There are several important reasons to consider siting solar development on farmland. Good farmland is typically flat and farm fields are often quite large, making for relatively quick and easy installation of large-scale solar projects. Solar development can also supplement farm income and thereby may help keep some farms in business. In its pitch for solar on its land in the town of Lockport, the Kowalski family explained that it was essential to keeping their family dairy farm viable to pass on to another generation. Solar projects may contribute to farmland preservation in the long run, if planned, managed and decommissioned properly.
On the other hand, using farmland for solar development will remove it from agricultural production for 25 years or more, with a range of impacts. For property owners who lease out their land, the revenue from solar is typically far higher than rents paid for use as farmland or profits from typical farm activities. Renting land out for growing hay, for example, might generate $80 per acre while a solar lease might earn $1,000 or more per acre for that same plot. However, land lost to solar development will likely reduce the amount of farmland available for farmers to rent, raising costs substantially.
In addition to the potential impacts on agriculture, the change in the appearance of the local landscape is of concern to many who want the land around them to stay as farmland. What then are the options for local communities and New York State to meet renewable energy goals while not overly disrupting the agricultural economy and landscape? What can be done with siting and design to minimize negative impacts?
WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES?
The most obvious solution is to site solar projects elsewhere and not on farmland. Brownfields are industrial locations that are no longer actively used for industrial purposes. Getting these sites approved is generally a lot more complicated and time consuming than on farmland, making it less attractive to solar developers. New York State is trying to address that with its “Build-Ready Program” that targets brownfields for solar development, as well as special state subsidies. According to the NYSERDA website, “NYSERDA works with its State partners and local communities to rapidly advance new Build-Ready projects, which prioritizes brownfields, landfills, former industrial sites, and other abandoned or underutilized sites” for solar development. This program, however, is understaffed and needs to be promoted and expanded to ensure maximum use of appropriate non-farm sites.
There is a tremendous opportunity for roof-top solar everywhere. Roof-top solar installation would typically cost more per kilowatt than large-scale open field projects, but the opportunity to preserve farmland should not be overlooked. Further government incentives could make a difference in utilizing roof space, especially on large agricultural and industrial structures. Building codes could implement regulations to ensure compatibility with solar panels in new construction. Solar panels could possibly be incorporated with parking lots, providing shade for vehicles as well as solar power. There are numerous ideas and projects for this kind of rooftop expansion.
The fact remains, however, that there is no way to meet the state objectives for solar power without considering farmland. The development cycle for large solar projects can take years and developers tend to prefer leasing to purchasing land in order to minimize risk. Large scale solar development can take place only with willing landowners and proximity to suitable power transmission infrastructure, which is readily available in parts of Niagara County.
HOW TO PROTECT 'PRIME' ACREAGE
Landowners interested in hosting a solar project should look for developers that have a track record of working openly and cooperatively with the community and are not strictly focused on development at all costs. Landowners often have multiple developers making proposals, so it is worth taking the time to find the right partner.
Not all farmland is created equal. Good farmland is considered “prime” due to the type of soil and drainage. Some farmland is marginal and far less profitable. Given that some farmland will have to be committed to solar development, it would make sense to steer development to the poorer quality soils to minimize the economic impact to the ag economy.
An interesting way to discourage solar development on the best farmland is with mitigation payments. Mitigation payments are basically fees assessed by the state to discourage use of prime farmland. There is already a program in place for solar projects receiving New York State incentives that have submitted an interconnection application (the first step in the approval process) after November 1, 2020. With this program, a developer would pay a mitigation fee if 30 acres or more would occupy any of the top four soil groups, generally considered “prime soils”.
The American Farmland Trust organization has proposed expanding upon the mitigation model in New York state. AFT has presented a proposal to the state Farmland Protection Working Group, a state level advisory group working on recommendations for solar development that preserves valuable farmland. With their proposal, mitigation fees would increase, but there would be no mitigation fee if less than 10% of the best soils are included in a solar project. The highest mitigation fees would be for projects that utilized more than 25% of the best soils in the project area.
There is widespread concern relative to the potential loss of farmland in our county and state due to solar development. It will help to seriously consider all alternatives to farmland siting and to further develop a meaningful mitigation program to help preserve the best farmland.
Randy Atwater is a member of the all-volunteer Niagara County Citizens Study Group on Solar Power, which has explored the ins and outs of solar energy generation and is reporting their findings to the community via the "Solar Know-How" series. Atwater was joined in the study group by Jim Bittner of Appleton, Richard Brown of Lockport, Margaret Darroch of Middleport, Zuzanna Drozdz of Lockport, Jessica Glaser of Pendleton and Jim Shultz of Lockport. Next up in their series is a look at impact-minimizing design options for solar systems.
