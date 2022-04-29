Overall there is little question that solar energy provides tremendous environmental advantages when compared to energy sources such as fossil fuels, which are a driver both of global climate change and local pollution. In addition, claimed health hazards from living near utility solar fields have been misrepresented and exaggerated significantly. This does not mean, however, that there are not health and safety impacts associated with solar power that need to be addressed in a serious way by communities, developers and policy makers.
One way to think about these health and safety issues is according to the life cycle of solar panels: their manufacturing, their siting/installation, their operation to generate energy, and how they are dealt with decades down the road when their usefulness has ended.
Photovoltaic (PV) cell manufacturing processes do use a number of hazardous materials to clean and purify the semiconductor surface. These don’t affect communities where the panels are sited, but they do pose potential risk to those working in these plants. This makes sourcing from reputable solar manufacturers especially important. Also, thin-film PV cells contain more toxic materials than traditional silicon photovoltaic cells.
In terms of siting and installing solar panels, as is being done here in Niagara County, there are no direct adverse effects on human health, such as cancer, from living near solar facilities. The real considerations that must be taken into account are environmental. Local officials involved in this siting need to require careful environmental investigation to identify and minimize negative impacts.
'WILDLIFE-FRIENDLY' SHOULD BE A HIGH PRIORITY
In terms of protecting natural wildlife, an important concern, the Nature Conservancy has offered a set of guiding principles for wildlife-friendly solar siting and design. These include: avoiding areas of high native biodiversity, protecting pathways that allow wildlife connections (such as the routes that wildlife uses to find food), prioritizing the use of land that is already degraded, protecting water quality and avoiding erosion, and restoring native vegetation and grasslands as well as wildlife habitat.
It is important to first prioritize siting of solar projects on brownfields, abandoned mining land, rooftops, parking lots, and existing transportation and power transmission routes.
Converting marginal agricultural land to utility scale solar projects that are managed for biodiversity can actually have a net positive impact on habitat, by leading to the reduced use of fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides that actually are dangerous to human health.
As communities consider proposed solar projects, there are some specific things that can be required to protect local wildlife and the local environment.
To comply with National Electric and National Fire Protection codes, utility-scale solar facilities are required to install fencing that is at least 7 feet high. This could have the effect of blocking huge amounts of acreage from the wildlife populations that use that land. Installing wildlife-permeable fencing that allows raccoons, rabbits and other small critters, and underplanting the solar panels with native vegetation, can make these same facilities “solar sanctuaries.”
Planting substantial buffers, which have the added benefit of reducing the visual impact of utility solar facilities, can provide wildlife corridors along project perimeters including for critters that are too large to fit through the wildlife-permeable fencing.
One form of wildlife friendly solar development gaining popularity in New York state is “underplanting” large solar facilities with pollinator plants to mitigate the ongoing collapse of local bee populations which are crucial to local agriculture. The Pollinator-Friendly Solar Act that was passed by the state Assembly and Senate in 2018 sets minimum standards that solar developers must meet to designate their projects as “pollinator-friendly”.
Vegetative cover in solar facilities is critical to keeping the soil in place and preventing erosion. This plant cover can be designed to build soil over time, such as with agricultural cover crops, or it can stabilize soil and restore wildlife habit with native plantings.
PANELS: SAFE FOR PEOPLE, PROBLEMATIC FOR RECYCLERS
The health and environmental impacts of the solar panels themselves as they do the work of generating power from the sun are basically non-existent. The majority of solar panel manufacturers guarantee that their panels will retain 80% of their efficiency for 25 years, but in practice they retain their productivity for far longer.
In order to ensure they are functional for that length of time, the panels must stay sealed to protect against water damage. The cells and their components are encased in layers of plastic and glass, in the same way hurricane windows and car windshields are constructed. This keeps the material from shattering if it somehow breaks. There is no liquid component in the construction or utilization of the panels; if they break, they will not "leak" hazardous materials.
But what about the potential health and environmental impacts that these solar panels could have decades from now when their productive cycle is ended and they need to be "decommissioned"?
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates solar waste could reach 78 million metric tons by 2050. While this is a staggering number it represents a small fraction of electronic waste, when compared to all those tossed-out wide screen TVs, computers, phones and other devices that have productive life spans of far, far less than 25 years.
The difference between solar panels and general electronic waste is that solar panel recycling requires more specialized processes to separate out the components. Right now with existing technologies, these recycling processes are not as economical as making new panels with raw materials. That will need to change over time as more and more panels reach their end use. The European Union now has regulations that require 80% of materials used in PV panels to be recycled, while in the United States these panels are still categorized as general landfill material.
It is also worth noting that the manufacturing of solar panels involves mining of the raw materials required. None of this mining happens here locally but it is still important, from an overall environmental perspective, that action be taken nationally and globally to mitigate the threat that this mining can cause to the environments where it takes place.
As we consider what solar development can look like in Niagara County, it is important to push for designs that provide multiple benefits at once, both electricity generation and protection of our ecosystems side by side. If done intelligently, solar development in Niagara County could mean that we can have more of the things that we cherish here, including both more farmers who are able to stay on their land and pass it on to the next generation and more resilient and abundant biodiversity. But only if we do it intelligently.
Zuzanna Drozdz is a member of the all-volunteer Niagara County Citizens Study Group on Solar Power, which has explored the ins and outs of solar energy generation and is reporting their findings to the community via the “Solar Know-How” series. Drozdz was joined in the study group by Randy Atwater of Barker, Jim Bittner of Appleton, Richard Brown of Lockport, Margaret Darroch of Middleport, Jessica Glaser of Pendleton and Jim Shultz of Lockport. Their series will conclude on Saturday with a look at the economic issues facing solar power host communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.