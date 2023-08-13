In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Red Sea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on Saturday, Aug. 12, warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized, a stark advisory amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia/U.S. Navy, via AP)