Patrons will have access to a limited number of slot machines, there will be no table games and food and beverage service options will be reduced when Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reopens on June 18 after 15 weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Officials from the Seneca Niagara Gaming Corp. on Tuesday announced more specifics about the reopening of the Falls casino and other Seneca-owned casinos in Western New York.
The Falls casino will return to limited operations on June 18 with what gaming corporation representatives describe as "strict protocols" aimed at protecting the health and safety of guests and team members alike. The measures include limited slot machines, no table games and minimal food and beverage service and seating to promote social distancing.
Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino’s phased opening is set for June 25 with Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino opening the following week on July 2.
“After this unprecedented and unsettling time in our community, we look forward to welcoming back our dear guests and friends,” said David Sheridan, Interim CEO and CFO, Seneca Gaming Corp. “The health and safety of our team members, guests, and their families continues to be our highest priority.”
During this closure, which began on March 16, gaming corporation officials said management established a comprehensive plan informed by public health experts and CDC guidance to adapt all front-facing and back-of-house procedures to maintain a safe and fun environment. The plan, which can be accessed in full here SenecaNiagaraCasino.com includes protocols for social distancing, disinfecting measures, and wellness screenings for both team members and guests.
“We are confident in opening Seneca Resorts & Casinos in phases while implementing the most comprehensive steps across all of our departments to ensure an effective return to operations while protecting everyone in the facility,” Sheridan said. “We look forward to reconnecting with our extended Seneca family…from a distance.”
“In addition to all of our guest communications, we are outlining all of our new internal procedures and protocols to our team members through extensive training,” said Lori V. Quigley, Chairwoman, Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors. “We will be closely monitoring these procedures and protocols, and we will take a measured approach as we expand our offerings after successfully opening this initial phase.”
Highlights of the Phase I reopening plan include:
• Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will operate at reduced capacity in order to maintain social distancing for guests and employees;
• Hotel operations as well as the spa and salon will remain closed;
• Most restaurants will remain closed. Morrie’s, now temporarily located in the hotel lobby area, will provide grab-n-go options only, no sit-down dining. Blues Burger will also offer grab-n-go options and socially distanced sit-down dining;
• Odds & Ends will be the only retail open;
• Some slot machines will be open to allow for appropriate social distancing. There will be no table games available at this time;
• STIR and The Lobby Bar are closed. Aces bar and the former KENO bar (near the Sports Lounge) will serve non-alcoholic drinks with strict social distancing measures in place. No alcohol will be offered. Beverage service - including water, soda, coffee and tea - will be provided;
• The Sports Lounge will be open for placement of wagers at kiosks only; no counter service will be available and
• resort hours of operation will also be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
Before guests arrive, they are asked to visit www.SenecaNiagaraCasino.com for “what you need to know before you go” and a message from Seneca Resorts & Casinos. Guests will be expected to adhere to a variety of new regulations established to keep them as safe as possible during their visit.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos will continue to provide updated information on the phased reopening process on its website.
