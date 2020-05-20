Seneca Resorts & Casinos announced Wednesday that it has postponed all entertainment shows at the Seneca Niagara Casino and other venues in Western New York through September.
The list of impacted shows includes those scheduled at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Allegany Event Center, and Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany Outdoor Concert venues. In addition to all Seneca shows being postponed, the Sammy Hagar & The Circle with special guest Night Ranger tour has cancelled their entire tour this summer across the country.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic across the U.S., Seneca gaming officials noted that many entertainment acts have been rescheduling their shows to later dates and into 2021. Original tickets for rescheduled shows will still be honored. Ticket-holders are encouraged to visit senecaniagaracasino.com and senecaalleganycasino.com for more information.
Refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of ticket purchase with proof of purchase. Those that purchased tickets at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in 8 Clans or at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in The Logo Shop will have to wait for their refunds to be processed once the resort retail outlets are reopened.
The full list of impacted shows includes:
• King of the Cage MMA, Seneca Niagara Event Center;
• Against The Wind: The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Bear's Den Showroom;
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Dukes, Bear’s Den Showroom;
• Big & Rich, Seneca Allegany Event Center;
• Guitar Shorty, Bear's Den Showroom;
• Cedric The Entertainer & Friends, Seneca Niagara Event Center;
• Mark Farner: American Band, Bear's Den Showroom;
• Candlebox, Bear's Den Showroom;
• Seneca Fight Night: All Star Boxing, Seneca Niagara Event Center;
• Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, Bear's Den Showroom;
• Belinda Carlisle, Bear's Den Showroom and
• Sammy Hagar & The Circle w/Special Guest Night Ranger, Seneca Niagara Outdoor Concert.
